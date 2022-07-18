SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Mallow, age 65, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, from a long fight with heart and lung disease.

Born in Youngstown Ohio, he worked as an independent carpet technician for over 20 years and a flooring estimator for over 15 years.

Bill was a seller and collector of many things: marbles, shaving cups, old shavers and shaving equipment, stamps, coins and knives. Bill also loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and shooting. He also was an expert in archery and won several ribbons. His best hobby was photography, which he loves getting up before sunrise and getting the best pictures. He also enjoyed taking pictures of nature and old buildings, which he also won first and second place in several photography shows.

Preceding him in death was his mom and dad, Donald Mallow and Mary Kathern Mallow.

When Bill left us and met the Lord, he left many people behind. Here are just a few. His older brother, Edward Confer; his youngest brother, Craig Mallow and his sister-in-law, Cathy Mallow, which was a very close friend.

He married Linda (Stone) Apinis in 1983 and helped raise two stepdaughters, Kimberly Whitehill and Anna Vyse (James Jones) and was very close to his son-in-law. Ross Whitehill. He had three grandchildren which he treasured with all his heart, Quentin Whitehill, Dylan Whitehill and Leyla Whitehill.

He also wanted me to mention and thank everyone who helped him in his time of need. Bless you all.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

