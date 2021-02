SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - David William Helman, age 66 of Leigh High Acres, Florida, came home to Beloit, Ohio to pass away with his family. He passed away at 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, at his son Eric’s home.

David was born August 27, 1954 in Salem, Ohio to Clarence (Jack) and Barbara (McGaffic) Helman.