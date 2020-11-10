Wayne Russell Safreed, Salineville, Ohio

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Russell Safreed, age 86, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Arbors at Minerva.

He was born June 22, 1934 to the late Hoyt Safreed and Florence (Bebout) Safreed.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva (Bragg) Safreed; son, Wayne Allen; sisters, Vivian and Delores and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis and brothers, Thomas, Edward, Glenn and Donald.

Wayne enjoyed living in the country.

He had an amazing work ethic and worked for several years at TRW (PCC) Airfoils. He retired from PCC Airfoils and was the Union president for three years.

The family would like to thank Arbors at Minerva and Grace Hospice for their compassionate care.

Per his request cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

