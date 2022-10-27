SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Swank passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

He was born June 30, 1938.

Visitation will be Saturday October 29, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio, Sebring, OH 44672

Military Honors will be at Saturday 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Walter Swank, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.