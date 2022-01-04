SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Rose Bardo, age 89, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born March, 30, 1932 in Damascus, Ohio to the late Bren and Mabel (Bailey) Griffith.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Bardo of 71 years; five children, Mike (Karen) Bardo, Luanne (Tom) Cope, Martha (Chuck) Wells, Dan (Norma) Bardo and Les (Paula) Bardo; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and one brother, James (Ruth) Griffith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Charlotte Berger, Connie Hitchcock, Lois Ann Hilemen-Jones, Edna Stewart and Don Griffith; one grandson, Josh Bardo and one great- grandson, Bruce Bardo. She is now reunited with all that have gone before her in the presence of our Lord.

Virginia graduated in 1950 from Goshen High School.

She married Earl R. Bardo September 16, 1950. She was a homemaker.

She was a member of Damascus Friends Church, Farm Bureau and the Duo Deck card club for 50 years. Her hobbies included golf and bowling.

A private graveside service will take place with Pastor John Ryser officiating at Damascus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Aultman Alliance Hospice, 200 E. State Street, Alliance or Damascus Community Center, PO Box 112, Damascus, OH 44619.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.