EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Forrest Barnes, Jr., 66 years of age, made his last inappropriate and probably sarcastic comment on Sunday, July 17,2022 after a long battle of cancer, surrounded by his wife, sons and daughters-in-laws.

He was born on April 12, 1956, to the late Victor Forrest Barnes and Anna Sylvester and was helped raised by Uncle George and Aunt Janet Cline after being at Fairmont Children’s Home.

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Barnes; sons, Victor (Stephanie) Barnes, Jesse (Fannie) Barnes and CB (Lisa) Barnes, along with his eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild and his lifelong best friend, Dwight.

Vic will be cremated and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Vic will be cremated and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

