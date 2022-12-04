CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valerie Catherine Thouvenin went home to be with the Lord suddenly Monday, November 28, 2022. She was just 30 years old and was a lifelong resident of Canton.

She was born in Canton, Ohio February 17, 1992.

She was a graduate of Canton South High School in 2010 and was involved in track and field while attending there.

She leaves behind mother, Betty Thouvenin; father, Brett Thouvenin; sister, Noel Thouvenin; sister, Jeanette Thouvenin; sister, Clara Adams; brother, James Thouvenin; brother, Joseph Thouvenin; brother, Eric Wilson; one seven year old daughter, Ayah Nahal and Ayah’s father, Khaled Nahal.

Valerie’s touched many lives during her short time here on Earth she was a well-liked person because of a giving nature she enjoyed hiking in the outdoors camping with family and friends and she she had many musical interests and love to read she will be remembered for all of her laughter she was a very good friend to many people she will be be missed and remembered through all the lives she touched.

Calling hours will be held Monday, December 5, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Avenue, Sebring.

Friends and family May share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

