Troy Claycomb, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy Claycomb age 52 of Alliance passed away suddenly at his home in Alliance on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

He was born August 2, 1968 to Bonnie (Claycomb) Poteet.

He is survived by his mother and several cousins, friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his step-father; Bill Poteet who helped raise him and his brother; Rafe Poteet.

Troy enjoyed gambling. He was also an avid collector of random things such as coins and mopeds. He enjoyed the music of “Elvis”. He was the talked and enjoyed spending time talking to his family and friends.

He will be greatly missed by his brokenhearted family especially his mother.

A time of calling hours and visitation as well as sharing of memories will take place Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring.

Burial will take place immediately following at Limaville Cemetery.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Troy Claycomb, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.