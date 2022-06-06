SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tonya R. Kelly age 57, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at The Truman Center in New Philadelphia.

She was born September 7, 1964.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Kelly.

She is survived by her daughters, Gabrielle Kelly and Brittany Kelly; son, Chase Kelly; sisters, Linda Kelly and Bridget Boycan; brother,; Jason Kelly andWillie Fitts; multiple grandchildren; significant other, David (DT); nephew, Tim Boycan.

Tonya’s hobbies included cooking, working odd jobs that allowed her to cook, for example barbequing. She also enjoyed going to the park and hanging out with friends and family.

Per her wishes she wanted no public services to be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

