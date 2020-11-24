Tony Eugene Tanner, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tony Eugene Tanner, age 52, of Alliance, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, with his loving family at his side.

He was born February 7, 1968, to Delmus Tanner and Ruth Watts.

He was a loving Husband to his wife, Tracy Tanner. He was a great Father to his Children; Daughter, Ashley Tanner and Sons, Anthony and Adam Tanner.

In addition to the family mentioned he is also survived by a Sister, Debbie Tanner; Brothers, Michael Tanner and Ricky Light.

Tony will be remembered as a great Son, Husband, Brother. Tony was a tremendous Friend to all.

He was an avid hunter who enjoyed life. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A Private family service has taken place and a graveside service and burial will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Alliance City Cemetery with Pastor Lynn Moore officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

