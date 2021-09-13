Todd W. Nieb, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd W. Nieb, age 51 passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

He was born November 26, 1969 to the late Victor Nieb and Jane (Stuckey) Nieb.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by two sisters, Darlene (Greg) Metz of Beloit and Vicky (Shawn) Kinkade of Kensington; two brothers, John (Lauren) Nieb of Stewart, Florida and Fred Nieb of Beloit and several nieces and nephews.

Todd enjoyed camping, grilling and being outside enjoying the beautiful weather during the summer months. He had a great sense of humor and was referred to many as a “gentle giant.” He enjoyed all holidays and making plans with his family for the month of November to celebrate his birthday and Thanksgiving.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Avenue from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Beloit.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Todd W. Nieb, please visit our floral store.