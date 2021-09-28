Tina M. Bertram, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina M. Bertram, age 52, passed away at her home Sunday, September 26, 2021.

She was born December 6, 1968, in Massillon, Ohio, to the late Carolyn (Davis) Kramerage and Larry Kramerage.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn (Davis) Kramerage.

She is survived by two daughters, Brittany (Kristopher) Pachmayer and Ashley Bertram; sisters, Vickie, Lori; grandson, Mah’Lique Darby; best friend, Pam Biddle and her furbabies, Harley, Licorice.

Tina was a graduate of Glen Oak High school.

She worked at Duke and Duchess for over 20 years.

Her favorite color was purple.

She enjoyed old school rock and roll music with her favorite being Ozzy Osbourne. She was a collector of coca-cola memorabilia. She also liked dream catchers and Harley Davidson.

She had a fun, loving personality and she enjoyed making people laugh. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandson.

Per her request cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

