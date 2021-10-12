Timothy “Timbo” Gradijan, Massillon, Ohio

MASSILLON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Timbo” Gradijan, age 23 of Massillon, passed away suddenly October 4, 2021.

He was born October 9, 1997, in Arizona.

Tim was a quiet and even keeled individual. He had a wide variety of interests and hobbies that brought him happiness.

You could find him sketching, gaming and watching his favorite DC and horror movies. He also loved getting outdoors and going camping.

He is survived by his mother, Kyla Ingram, father David (Vonda) Gradijan, girlfriend Holly Wigfield, brothers, Jon, Curtis, Matt (Mya) and their son Bently, sisters, Amber and Amanda (Ralph) Griffin and their son Ralph IV.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

