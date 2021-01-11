Timothy (Tim) Clermont Moore, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy (Tim) Clermont Moore age 59 went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family at University Hospital in Cleveland on Friday January 8, 2021 after a courageous battle with Covid-19.

He was born July 11, 1961 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Francis (Pitts) Grimm and John Moore.



Tim attended West Branch High School and was employed for over twenty years at Freshnark in Salem.

He was hardworker both for his employer and for his family. Tim had many hobbies which included; cooking, fishing, watching WWE, riding his motorcycle and listening to rock music such as Led Zeppelin, KISS, Ozzy Osborne, AC/DC, and Pink Floyd. Tim was an avid Browns fan. He also enjoyed raising his goats and enjoying his fish aquarium. He will be remembered as a man who was dedicated to his family and loved them unconditionally.

He is survived by his wife Cindy of 22 years, his daughter; Vanessa (Kimo) Delgado of Los Angeles, California and son; Timothy Moore of Beloit. Three sisters; Pat Grey, Deb Walker both of Sebring and Cathy Swanson of Salem, Grandchildren; Kole, Kaylee, Kaden and Kaleb Delgado of Los Angeles, California and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers; Donny and Tom Moore.

Private family services will be held because of the Covid pandemic.

Thank you to everyone who was involved in his medical care at Aultman Alliance and University Hospital and all of our friends and family that have prayed for Tim and our family. He is now at peace.

A Private family burial will take place at West Beech Cemetery in Alliance.

