Timothy C. Edwards, Louisville, Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy C. Edwards, age 79 received his angel wings on October 10, 2020 at Green Meadows in Louisville with his daughters by his side.

He was born November 30, 1940 to the late Charles Edwards and Jane (Brown) Edwards.

He is survived by his Daughters: Pam (Mike) Douglas of Beloit, Sandy (Mike Chapman) Engle of Logan, Sisters; Peg Blevins of Virginia, Brothers: Lynn Edwards, Larry Edwards, Jeff (Debbie) Edwards, Todd Edwards, Grandchildren; Tiffany (Dan) Wimer, Heather (Jason) Powell, Amber Loudin, Michael Douglas, Matthew Douglas, Great- Grandchildren; Makenzie, Payton, Colton, Cayden.

In addition to his Parents he was preceded in death by Sisters; Tracey Edwards, Jan Edwards, Pam Edwards, Brothers; Buck Edwards, Jerry Edwards, Kim Edwards, Roger Edwards, and Sister-in-Law; Wilda Edwards.

Timothy was a hard worker and worked as a heavy equipment operator.

He also enjoyed, cooking, baking and watching Hallmark movies and spending time with his family.

His family would like to thank the staff at Green Meadows Health and Wellness Center for their compassionate care. Rachel and Amy went above and beyond to make sure he was well taken care of.

Visitation will take place Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring.

Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Josh Smith officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

