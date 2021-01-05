Timothy Allen Stutler, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Allen Stutler, age 60, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Altercare in Louisville.

He was born June 7, 1960 to the late William Stutler and Janice (Donnellan) Stutler.

He is survived by his sister, Stefani (Rudy) Marini; brother, Jason Stutler; nieces, Allison Morrison, Brook Stutler and Morgan Stutler and nephews, Nick Niner, Brandon Stutler and Jordan Stutler.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents.

Timothy was a 1978 graduate of Alliance High school.

He previously worked at American Steel and Royal China.

Per his request cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy Allen Stutler, please visit our floral store.