Thomas Wallace, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wallace Thomas, age 59 passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

He was born September 17, 1960.

Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

