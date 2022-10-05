ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee Wade, age 69, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at 9:55 p.m., surrounded by loved ones.

Thomas was born June 28, 1953, to the late Chester and Goldie Wade.

Tom was a very loving man. He enjoyed fishing and never passed up the chance to go. He also enjoyed painting and making walking sticks.

He left behind two sons, Jeremy Rouse and Charles (Stevie) Rouse; sisters, Rosemary Dehil, Donna (Roger) Guy, Sharon Walrath, Martha Wood and Brenda Richmond; brothers, James (Charlotte) Noling, William (Helen) Dehil and Sheldon (Bonnie) Wade; four grandchildren, Charles, Analiah, Dokoda and Riven and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; three infant brothers; his brother, David and his brother-in-law Henry Richmond.

There will be no services per Thomas’s request.

Family wishes that any donations be made to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring.

There will be a family gathering Saturday, October 15.

