SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tom Beltz, age 69, suddenly went home to be with the lord on Friday, June 17, 2022.

He was born to Arthur Beltz and Rita (Weyer) Beltz.

He is survived by Mary; sons, Tommy, John, Michael and Matthew and daughter, Renee. Also survived by grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and cousins. Tom will be sorely missed by his lifelong friend Mike Hoffman.

Tom was one of 9 children. Surviving brothers and sister, Bill, Mary (Kraus), Joe, Jim and Larry.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Chuck and Art, along with sister, Cher Davidson.

Tom was a great carpenter. He possessed the skills to complete some amazing projects. Both here and in Alliance and Massillon, Ohio and in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

He was a humble, happy and very gentle man. He was a great friend, very smart and loved nature, animals and everyone he ever met. He always put his family first. He had an incredible ability to make you feel at home and smile, and if he ever had anything, so did you. Tom was an avid Browns and Indians fan.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 24, 2002 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Deans Funeral Home in Sebring Ohio.

A bonfire will be held at 22671 Buck Road, Alliance, Ohio after the memorial.