RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrie Ann Cowell passed away Thursday, May 5.

Services will be announced and will be at First Congregational Church, 266 S. Chestnut Street, Ravenna, OH 44266.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.