LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) - Lisbon is preparing for the 53rd Johnny Appleseed festival this weekend. For the last 12 festivals, the current executive director of the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce has ran it. Now, her successor is learning how it's run before she retires.

It may not be the Columbiana County Fair, but the Johnny Appleseed festival brings in a large crowd every year to downtown Lisbon.