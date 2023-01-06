ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teri M. Virden, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Alliance Community Hospital.

She was born November 5, 1958, to the late Richard Wilson and Shirley (McIlvain) Wilson- Steed.

Teri worked as a nursing aide at McCrea Manor and Sun Valley Nursing Home.

She was an avid Chicago Fire movie fan. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her blue roses, dancing, baking fudge, cooking fudge and card games. Her favorite team was the 49ers.

She will deeply be missed by many.

Teri leaves behind to cherish her memories husband, Michael Virden, whom she married on June 9, 2001; mother and stepfather, Jim and Shirley Steed; daughters, Eva (Rob) Varner and Alissa (Kenneth) Hatfield; brother, Wesley Wilson; grandchildren, Merisa, Amerikas, Noel, Jenson, Blake, Steven and Kali and great-grandchild, Kacey.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by sisters, Vada Wilson and April Wilson and brother, Robert Wilson.

A funeral service will be held, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Almost Home Event Center, in Sebring, Ohio where visitation will be held one hour prior, 12:00 – 1:00p.m.

Burial will be immediately following at Alliance City Cemetery.

