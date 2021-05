(WKBN) - According to a report in Farm and Dairy, farming is all about the land. Figuratively, of course. Ask a farmer “why,” and you’re bound to get at least one answer about feeling a connection with the land, being a steward of the land, leaving a legacy on the land.

But, also, quite literally, farming is about the land. Land makes up more than 80% of the value of U.S. farm sector total assets, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.