SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tena Marie Callahan (Stewart), 65, of Salem, Ohio, died at 1:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Alliance Community Hospital in Alliance, Ohio.

She was born on December 9, 1956, in Salem, Ohio, to Jack & Donna Stewart (Allenbaugh).

She was preceded in death by her mother, father and her son, Kyle Thrasher.

She leaves behind her devoted husband of 35 years, Robert “Bob” Callahan, ten brothers and sisters, five loving children and 26 grandchildren. She loved spending her time riding the motorcycle with her husband, baking with her grandchildren and preparing dinners to enjoy with friends and family.

There will not be any services or calling hours. A memorial for immediate family & friends will be scheduled for a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, it was Tena’s wish that any charitable donations be made to Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, located at 4250 Shields Rd, Canfield, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 29, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.