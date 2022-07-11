ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Steven M. Rhodes, age 49, passed away July 8, 2022, in his home, with his family at his side.

Steven was born March 17, 1973. He was a people person who enjoyed life.

Steven enjoyed music fast food and animals. He had a smile and a giggle that could warm any heart.

Steven is survived by his mother, Marcia C. Brion. Sisters. Tracy (Mike) Castelluci and Theresa (Scott) Shaffer. Brother; Robert J. Brion, Jr. and half-sister; Savannah L. Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Robert J. Brion, Jr. and birth father, Loren E. Rhodes.

There will be no public services held.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, they celebrate Steven’s life by making a donation in his honor to The Stark County Special Olympics at 1421 Easthill Square N.E. Canton, Ohio 44714.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

