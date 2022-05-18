HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve Paul, age 54, passed away at his home in Hanoverton on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

He was born July 22, 1967, to the late Ruth Snay then adopted by Jack and Carol Paul.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Paul and his sister, Jacqueline Paul.

He is survived by his adopted mother, Carol Paul and his daughter, Jacklyn Paul.

Steve enjoyed the peacefulness of the outdoors and enjoyed sitting in his backyard, as much as he did playing his loud classic rock music on his sound system. He enjoyed working in construction and building pole barns or walking on his stilts putting up insulation. He enjoyed shooting clay pigeons in his backyard and swimming in his pool. His favorite holiday was the Fourth of July and loved putting on firework shows for his daughter and his friends. He loved going mudding with his cousin, Robby Bortmas and hanging out at the lake on Steve’s boat with his friend, Dave Zelma. One of Steve’s biggest accomplishments was being a father to Jacklyn, always referring to her as “daughter” or “youngin” when they talked. He will be missed by all that knew him.

I love you daddy

Daughter<3

A memorial service will be held at Hanoverton Christian Church, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at 10251 Plymouth Street, Hanoverton, OH 44423.

