Stephen V. Tucker, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen V. Tucker passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
He was born on November 8, 1967.
Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 South 15th Street, Sebring, OH 44672.
A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by the Deans Funeral Home.
