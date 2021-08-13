Stephen F. Tucker, North Benton, Ohio

NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen F. Tucker passed away on Thursday, August 12,2021.

He was born on February 17, 1935.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

Visitation will be August 19, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 South 15th Street, Sebring, OH 44672.

A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

