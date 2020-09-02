Shirley Peak, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Peak, age 72 passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Community Care Center in Alliance with her loving family at her side after a lengthy illness.

She was born May 12, 1948 to the late Alvin Brown and Ellen Freeman Brown.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandy (Phillip) Applegate and Rebecca (Steve) Dalehite; sons, Scott (Ruth) Foster and Andy (Tina) Foster; brothers, Roy (Fran) Brown and Rusty Brown; grandchildren, Michael, Tiffany, Phillip, William, Allen, Justin, Sarah, Lilly, Mason and Hunter and great-grandchildren, Christopher, Abby, Alawna, Jerry , Mikey, Bryson, Mac, Adonis, Greyson, Bella, Emmitt and Lucas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vera Brown and a grandson, Christopher.

Shirley was a graduate of Southern Local High School and Vatterott College.

She was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church and Presbyterian Women. She loved singing the hymns and through that influenced her kids love of music.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed tending to her flowers. She will be fondly remembered as a happy woman with a good sense of humor and a beautiful smile. She was an amazing God fearing Christian woman who was very dedicated to her family.

Per her request cremation will take place.

Celebration of Life information will be updated when available.

Any flowers and cards please send in c/o Scott Foster, 33265 State Route 518, Hanoverton OH 44423.

