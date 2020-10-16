Sheri J. Bell, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheri J. Bell, age 58 passed away at Altercare in Alliance after a brief illness.

She was born November 24,1961 to Carl Whittington and June (Funk) Haney.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her spouse, Charles Bell and sister, Monica Breit.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Troy Whittington.

Sheri worked as a hairstylist.

Sheri enjoyed artwork and she was very creative. She also enjoyed, crocheting blankets and listening to music. She had a good sense of humor and loved to laugh.

She will be missed by those she left behind.

