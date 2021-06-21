Sheila K. Scaia, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheila Scaia, age 48, of Alliance, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

She was born on June 16, 1973, at Alliance Hospital.

Shelia was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and to her dog, Buster.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Dario Scaia of 30 years and her son, Raymond Scaia and daughters, Brittney Yarian, Heather Scaia and Hayley Swanson; a grandson, Trevin Michael King; sisters, Michelle Bowman, Tina Bailey and Tammy Garces and several nieces and nephews.

Sheila was a member at Saint Joseph’s Church.

Sheila was a hard worker and dedicated many years as an STNA at Altercare of Alliance. Sheila loved taking care of people and loved working in the health care field.

She loved being outside enjoying sunshine and tending to her flowers. Everyone will remember her beautiful smile and her generous personality.

The family wishes to Thank hospice for their kind and considerate help and also thank The Very Rev. Canon Matthew Mankowski for his caring attendance at Aultman Alliance Hospital.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Sheila chose cremation, arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home in Sebring.

