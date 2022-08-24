ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn M. Moore, age 32, passed away, Monday, August 22, 2022, at Southwest General Hospital.

He was born August 22, 1990 in Alliance, Ohio to the late David Moore and Debra (Hoover) Namoske.

Shawn leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother, Debra Namoske (David Carpenter); sister, Holly Namoske; brother, Eric Moore; nephew, Dexter Palmer and grandmother, Linda Hoover.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by grandfather, Robert Hoover and aunt, Cathy Noble.

Shawn’s hobbies included working on big trucks, Disney and all fairs. He was a people person who got along with everybody.

Visitation will take place on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Dean’s Funeral Home from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

