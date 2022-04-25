ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn L. Biggar, age 52, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

He was born December 19, 1969 to the late Dana C. Ward and Robert W. Biggar.

He is survived by his sons, Shawn (Ashley) Biggar, Jr. and Zachary Clair; sister, Margaret Biggar; brothers, Robert (Cynthia Leeson) and Larry (Tina), Michael; grandchildren, Dani R. Biggar and best friend, Debbie Riesen.

Shawn was a dedicated worker who enjoyed outdoor activities. He also was an animal lover of dogs especially. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Per his request cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shawn L. Biggar, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.