ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shasta Shanese Edwards, 42, passed away Friday, July 16.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 31, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, followed by a funeral service beginning at 12:00 Noon, at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio, Sebring, OH 44672.

