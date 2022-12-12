CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon Daye Campbell, 28, passed away Thursday, December 8.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, December 15, 5:00 p.m. at Almost Home Event Center in Sebring.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.

