Scott Eric Watson, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Eric Watson, age 45 passed away suddenly at his home on Monday August 23, 2021.

He was the beloved son of Sherry Karnes and Richard Watson, born December 24, 1975.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his life time friend; Cherrie Taylor, children; Brittany Taylor, Valentina Taylor, Kayla Barber, Richard L. Watson (Bubba), Zachary Taylor, Kayden Barber and Colton Barber, sister; Erica Kaurich and nephew; Michael Kaurich.

Scott loved his children with his whole heart. He enjoyed spending time with Bubba and their new found hobby of dirt track racing. They were working on building a bike together. He enjoyed working on cars, his favorite brand being a Ford and watching Nascar races. Other hobbies include; traveling, remodeling and working on his house. He had a huge heart and loved lending a helping hand to anyone in need. He will be remembered as being a jack of all trades and a master of none.

His life changed forever when he and his father were on a bridge that collapsed in North Carolina in 2000. He will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to know him.

A time of visitation will take place Monday August 30, 2021 at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio Avenue from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Scott Eric Watson, please visit our floral store.