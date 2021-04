SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Kay (Russell) Hall passed away Thursday, April 15.

Sandra was born February 21, 1967.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio, Sebring, OH 44672.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 18, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.