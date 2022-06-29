ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandi McBride, 60, of Alliance, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 24, 2022 after a long illness.



Sandi was born on August 2, 1961 to Butch and Beverly Nichols in Alliance, Ohio.

Sandi graduated from Alliance High School in 1978.

After graduation, Sandi worked at the Longaberger Basket Company for 22 years as a basket weaver.



Sandi was preceded in death by her sister, Christina Niner; her nephew, Joey Nichols; her niece, Trina Nichols and her father, Corwin “Butch” Nichols.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 42 years, David McBride; her children, Aaron (Sarah) McBride, Steven McBride and Shawnda (Corey) Davis and her amazing grandchildren, Madeline McBride, Paxton McBride, Cadence McBride, Cicero Davis, Emerson Davis and Lennon Davis.



A Celebration of Life will be held at The Roma Society on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. All are welcome to come celebrate her life.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandi D. McBride, please visit our floral store.