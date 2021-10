ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby L. Jenkins passed away Wednesday, October 20. She was 72.

Homegoing visitation will be held Saturday, October 30, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Feed My Sheep, 114 E. Main Street, Alliance, OH 44601 followed by a homegoing celebration at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be in Alliance City Cemetery, Saturday, October 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home.