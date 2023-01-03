BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Edward Hoak, age 76, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 3, 1946, to the late Stanley Hoak and Mae (Crede) Hoak.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Carl Tews.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean (McVay) Hoak; they were married April 25, 1970. They were married for 52 years; children, Amy (Myles) McNickle and Earnest (Lori) Hoak and grandchildren, Shane, Anna and Chase. He is also survived by a sister, Patricia Tews and brothers, Paul (Ruth), Daniel (Gail), Carl (Chrissy) and Larry (Shirley).

Roy previously resided in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles with the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Roy was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending his time hunting and fishing.

He served our country in the United States Army from 1966-1968 in the Vietnam War.

Roy also had a spark for tinkering, welding and fabrication. Roy will be greatly remembered for his sense of humor.

Per his request cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

