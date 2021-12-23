SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ross Erick Chaplow, age 69 of Salem passed away December 22, 2021 at Summa Health in Akron, Ohio.

He was born June 10, 1952 to the late Ross Eric Chaplow and Evelyn (Coleman) Fowler.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by a son; Ross Aaron Chaplow, sisters; Vickie (Ron) Wilson, Frannie Little, grandson; Austin Chaplow, one niece , three nephews, and numerous friends.

Ross enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, and hanging out with his friends. He was an avid Harley Davidson fan. He has been disabled for many years due to chronic back issues.

Per his request cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

