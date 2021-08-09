Ronny L Dean, Sr., Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronny L. Dean, Sr., age 88, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Minerva Health and Rehab.

He was born September 17, 1932, in Alliance, Ohio, to the late Woodrow and Kathryn (Drake) Dean



He retired from the United States Air Force, after 20 years of service.

He worked as a baker and a security guard after his retirement.



He leaves behind to cherish memories a daughter, Rhonda (Jon) Reel; sons, Ronny, Jr. of Minerva, Jeff of Alabama and Joe (Tracy) of Virginia; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Charlene (June) Dean, who passed away March 21, 2008; they were married April 29, 1956; brothers, Larry L. (in Vietnam), Woodrow, Jr. (Butch) and Richard Dean and grandchildren, David John and Josh Dean.



A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 West Ohio Avenue, Sebring. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m.; Pastor Quint Bryan will officiate.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Cemetery, will full military honors.



