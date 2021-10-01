Ronald Eugene Shaffer, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Eugene Shaffer, 68, of Village Lane died Friday, October 1, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born May 28, 1953 a son of the late Raymond and Violet (Dunlap) Shaffer.

He was married to Susan Ann (Minteer) Shaffer on July 3, 1978, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Shaffer worked as a roofer and carpenter for Fulkerson Construction Company and Heck Construction Company retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking, making furniture, fishing, watching Westerns, Steelers, and his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Christina M. Buchowski and husband Jeff of Eastbrook, Christina M. Shaffer of New Castle, Michael A. Shaffer and wife Ashley of New Galilee, and Ronald L. Shaffer of New Castle, three brothers, David Shaffer, Roy Shaffer, and Allen Shaffer, two sisters, Elizabeth DeHaven and Tressie Wyatt, and nine grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Warren Dunlap and Ernie Shaffer, and two sisters, Linda Anthony and May Bell Shaffer.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 4 PM to 6 PM at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Richard Nero will officiate.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 3, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.