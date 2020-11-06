Roger L. Weekley, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger L. Weekley, age 62, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 following a long illness.

He was born June 26, 1958 in Sistersville, West Virginia to Charles and Lulubell (Booher) Weekley.

He was a devoted father, who loved his children and his family. He was known as a daredevil, on his four wheeler, motorcycle and in his favorite cars. He loved western movies and listening to loud rock music.



He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother, Lulubell Weekley; daughters, Melissa (Kenny Reed) Weekley and Kaela (Austin) Masen; sons, Adam (Sara) McMahon and Harrison Weekley; sisters, Pandora Howell, Cindy Gillman and Brenda Weekley; brothers, Charles, Richard and Ralph Weekley; grandchildren, Courtney Carr, Willa Oles, Alexis Buehman, Evan McMahon, Maci McMahon and Amelia Davenport; great-grandchildren, Maleah Larsuel, Bentley Larsuel and Jeremiah Carr and good friends, Paul Yager, Jack Givens and Doug and Priscilla Yuckich.

Besides his father, Charles Weekley, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Weekley.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring. Pastor Quint Bryan will officiate the service. Friends and family may pay their respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Friends and family may send their online condolence at www.dean’sfuneralhome.com.



A television tribute will air Sunday, November 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

