ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Community Care Center, Roger Lee Dickson, 60, passed on to Heaven, following a long fight with emphysema.

He was born to the late James and Hazel (Heaton) Dickson on February 14, 1961.

He enjoyed watching many TV shows, especially professional wrestling. He also enjoyed

playing and watching his sons play video games, fishing and camping.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents, Gerald and Vivian Cleckner;

brothers, James F. Dickson, Kenneth G. Dickson, John E. (Charlotte) Dickson, Robert R.

(Geraldine) Dickson, Sr., Louis F. Dickson and Charles R. (Mary) Dickson, Sr.; sisters, Joyce E.

Dickson, Mary L. Rhodes and Nancy J. Smith and some nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his children, Maggie (John) Vaughn, Rebekah Faithe (Dustin) Fish, Roger Caleb Dickson, and Seth Dickson; grandchildren; brother, Richard Dickson and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private time of remembrance at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

