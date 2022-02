ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney W. Lamp passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022.

He was born June 22, 1966.

An Open Viewing with be on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home,

256 W. Ohio, Sebring, OH 44672.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rodney W Lamp, please visit our floral store.