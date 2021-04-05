Robert Stephen Yagello, Massillon, Ohio

Robert Stephen Yagello, known as Bobby or Pops, 74, of Massillon Ohio passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 after an extended illness. He was surrounded by his favorite people and animals.

Bobby was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania and moved to Sebring Ohio in 1947.

He graduated from Sebring High School, where he spent time as a Student Librarian and playing the trumpet in the marching band.

He went on to be a Warrant Officer in the US Army.

He was a journeyman machinist for over 40 years, spent time building computers and obtained his pilots license later in life.

Bobby selflessly took care of his family and anyone else in need; including his three sisters who preceded him in death due to Huntington’s Disease. He is also preceded by his parents, Josephine and Bohdan Yagello.

He is survived by his daughter Gala Raynor, his longtime best friend and partner, Belinda Mock, his many animal friends both wild and tame, his immediate family; Stepmother, Kathryn Yagello, 101, his brother Stephen Yagello, nephew Stephen Jr and great nephew Viktor Yagello.

Deans Funeral Home will be making arrangements and he will be buried at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring, Ohio at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Robert’s name to AlterClinic Animal Care in Canton Ohio, or the Stark County Dog Warden.

