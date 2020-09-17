Robert “Pimp” O’Neal, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Pimp” O’Neal died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 82, after an extended illness at Altercare of Alliance Nursing Home.

He was an only child born to James and Ruth Geter on Dec. 12, 1937 in Tuskegee, Alabama.



Mr. Robert William O’Neal graduated from Tuskegee High School and attended

Tuskegee Institute. He was an entrepreneur and owned his own business. He

enjoyed watching football and going fishing.



Mr. O’Neal served in the United States Armed Forces during the Vietnam War as an Armor Crewman with Charlie Company, 4th MTB, 68th Armor Regiment. Robert served his country from September 27, 1961 thru September 20, 1963. He retired from the United States Army Reserves and honorably discharged on August 31, 1967.



He retired from T&W Forge, Alliance, Ohio June after 35 years of employment.



He was a dedicated trustee, treasure, and member of the Cantell Elks Lodge #1417, 735 Ash Street, Alliance, Ohio.



Robert married his loving and faithful wife Lola on March 30, 1970, they shared 50 years of marriage.



He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Robert “Bob” and Mary O’Neal,

parents, James and Ruth Geter, and granddaughter Nichole Dailene “Leana” Holly.



Robert leaves behind three daughters; Darlene (Nick) Holly Sr., Charlene (Rick)

Montford, Deana (Joseph) Salter, six grandchildren; Chantis Riddle, Natasha

Holly, Jessica Hunter, Nickoles Holly Jr., Matthew Blair, and Alexis Blair. Three

great granddaughters; Lola-Nicole, Corilyn and Alivia, a host of family, friends,

and a special cousin Nancy Oliver to grieve his loss.



Friends and family are welcome to join us for Visitation on Monday,

September 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at New Zion Baptist Church 1135 Jersey

Street, Alliance, Ohio 44601.

The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Nik Holly Sr. officiating.



Burial will take place at Alliance City Cemetery. Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home 256 W Ohio Ave., Sebring, Ohio 44672

