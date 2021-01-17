Robert J. Clementz, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Clementz age 77 of Sebring, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Community Care Center in Alliance.

He was born July 18, 1943 to the late Ernest Clementz and Margaret (Coulson) Clementz.

He is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca Clementz and Robin (Justin Sizemore) Clementz and a sister, Janet (David) Clementz- Garza.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Dianne Been.

Robert graduated from Todd county High School in Missions, North Dakota.

He also proudly served in the United States Army.

He was a member of the Bible Believers Baptist Church in North Canton.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and traveling. He will be remembered for his generous heart and was dearly loved by all, especially his neighbors. He also was interested by community politics.

Per his request cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

Per his request cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

