CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. Doak passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, in Canton.

He was born September 12, 1977 in Alliance.

Robert attended Alliance High School.

He enjoyed spending time with friends. He also had a fondness for tattoos.

He leaves behind his children, sisters, brothers and several friends to cherish his memory.

Per his request no public service will be held and cremation has taken place.

Arrangements were entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home Sebring, Ohio.

